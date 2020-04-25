WAVERLY — Regrettably, the 2020 Memorial Day Parade is canceled in the Valley.

“We are unsure if mass gathering regulations will be eased before Memorial Day, and if we will have enough time to plan the parade,” said Waverly VFW Post 8104 Commander Will Chaffee.

Chaffee explained that, depending on what restrictions are in place at the time, a small remembrance ceremony may be held on May 25 at Muldoon Park to honor our fallen members of the VFW and Waverly American Legion Post 0492.

Further details will be announced on the VFW Post 8104 Facebook page, and future editions of the Morning Times.

