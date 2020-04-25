WAVERLY — Regrettably, the 2020 Memorial Day Parade is canceled in the Valley.
“We are unsure if mass gathering regulations will be eased before Memorial Day, and if we will have enough time to plan the parade,” said Waverly VFW Post 8104 Commander Will Chaffee.
Chaffee explained that, depending on what restrictions are in place at the time, a small remembrance ceremony may be held on May 25 at Muldoon Park to honor our fallen members of the VFW and Waverly American Legion Post 0492.
Further details will be announced on the VFW Post 8104 Facebook page, and future editions of the Morning Times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.