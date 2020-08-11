JP Morgan Acquisition Corp to Alexander P. Birney and Rebecca L. Birney of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $54,000.
Wanda A. Johnson and Robert L. Johnson Jr. to Nicholas Ackley of Towanda for property in Burlington Township for $18,250.
Wayne D. Wright, Barbara H. Wright and WB LLC to William A. Cudney Sr. and Kasey A. Cudney of LeRaysville for property in Pike Township for $452,000.
Corey Mosher and Aleisha Mosher to Benjamin Levi Park and Alena Park of Athens for property in Athens Township for $310,000.
Joan Sanderson to Patricia Lea Lawton and Kathleen Lynn Lambros of Bloomsburg for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Gerald P. Keelty Estate and Christopher J. Keelty Administrator to Heath Robinson of Milan for property in Athens Borough First Ward for $86,000.
Masco Cabinetry to Cabinetworks Group Michigan of Ann Arbor, Michigan, for property in Athens Township for $0.
Cheri A. Walker and Franklin D. Walker to Steven A. Evans of Towanda for property in Ulster Township for $125,000.
Franklin D. Walker Sr. and Cheri A. Walker to Steven A. Evans of Towanda for property in Ulster Township for $169,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Farbros of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $35,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Farbros of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $60,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Farbros of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $70,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Robert C. Stroud and Marty J. Stroud of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $99,000.
Western Alliance Emergency Services Inc to Wysox Volunteer Fire Company of Wysox for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Gordon D. Bates Jr. Executor, Nicole L. Bates executor, Gordon Dale Bates Sr. Estate, Gordon D. Bates Sr. (AKA), Gordon Bates (AKA) and Woody Bates (AKA) to Gordon D. Bates Jr. of Towanda for property in Stevens Township for $1.
Dean L. Vanderpool and Carla R. Sandor to Evelyn L. Bristol of Canton for property in Alba Borough for $10,000.
Margaret E. God Estate and Dorothy G. Brink Executrix to Dorothy G. Brink of Towanda for property in Standing Stone Township for $1.
Barry O. Hafer Jr. Administrator, Donald Hafer administrator and Barry O. Hafer Estate to Donald Hafer trustee, Barry O. Hafer Jr. trustee, Barry O. Hafer Trust and Barry O Trust for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Alan S. Kniffin co-executor, Anneliese M. Kniffin Savchak co-executor, Maria Kniffin Estate, Maria L. Kniffin Estate (AKA), Alan S. Kniffin, Cheryl Kniffin, Anneliese M. Kniffin Savchak and Michael Savchak to Tracy D. Twarkusky of Canton for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $102,500.
John A. Kuhn Jr. to Cole T. Walker and Jackie Walker of Sayre for property in Litchfield Township for $285,000.
