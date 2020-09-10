WAVERLY — The Waverly Recreation Booster Club presented the Village with a $5,000 check to help fund the Waverly Glen Project during the Village Trustees meeting on Tuesday evening.
Deputy Mayor Andy Aronstam, who runs the village recreation program, said the money was made available by a lack of spending in the Spring.
The trustees said the bulk of the work on the project will be done by early November.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, a resident expressed his concerns about brush growing into the road at the corner of Park Place and Spalding Street, saying cars had to roll too far into the intersection to be able to see.
Mayor Patrick Ayres took note of the concern, and said he would ask the police department to take note of other such areas during patrols.
Ron Keene, who manages the village cemeteries, presented the map of the Glenwood Cemetery expansion to the trustees. The next step in the expansion process will be to survey the area and place markers.
The trustees also discussed the relocation of No Parking signs on Fulton Street. The signs were placed on the wrong side of the road when originally installed.
Additionally, Tuesday evening marked Steve Burlingame’s final meeting as a trustee, and the board expressed their appreciation for his service to the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.