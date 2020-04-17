The lights at Alumni Stadium, the Lockhart Street Bowl and at high school football fields across the state will be shining bright tonight to honor the Class of 2020 and also the healthcare workers and first responders fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, the Athens Area School District lit up Alumni Stadium on Thursday evening and announced that every Friday the stadium’s lights would be on from 9 to 10 p.m. to honor its students.
On Thursday morning, the Sayre Area School District sent out a press release saying the district would join other school districts in Pennsylvania in turning on the lights at the Lockhart Street Bowl.
The lights at the Lockhart Street Bowl will be on from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight, according to the press release.
“The scoreboard will display the score of 20-20 in honor of this year’s graduating class. The scoreboard will be set at 4th down with 19 yards to go — signifying COVID-19 is on its final down,” the press release said.
The Sayre School District urged residents to join in tonight.
“In support of this initiative, please light up your home by turning on your porch light. Additionally, show your support with your favorite noise maker (cowbells, horns, etc), rally towel, pom-pom, etc. Make a poster and take a selfie picture or video. Post them to your social media site and tag Sayre Area School District. You are also encouraged to use the hashtag #PIAAtogether when posting about this event,” the press release said.
The Lockhart Street Bowl will not be open at this time. Residents, students, or others are not permitted on stadium grounds during the lighting and should remain at home.
“We cannot stress enough, supporters will not be permitted on school district property,” the school district said.
