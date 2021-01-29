The death toll related to the COVID-19 virus in Bradford County is now up to 67 after adding deaths on consecutive days, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county has added 32 confirmed cases of the virus since Tuesday, bringing its total number to 3,295. There are also 571 cases that are considered probable by the Department of Health.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) is now up to 695 confirmed cases after adding 11 over the last few days. There are also 50 probable cases, according to the DOH.
Athens (18810) added seven cases in recent days to bring its total to 427. There are also 38 probable cases.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
- Canton — 246 (no change) with 34 additional cases considered probable.
- Columbia Cross Roads — 117 (up 2) with 13 additional cases considered probable.
- Gillett — 195 (up 3) with 21 additional cases considered probable.
- Milan — 69 (no change) with seven additional cases considered probable.
- Monroeton — 83 (no change) with 10 additional cases considered probable.
- New Albany — 61 (no change) with 12 additional cases considered probable.
- Rome — 101 (up 1) with 11 additional cases considered probable.
- Towanda — 403 (up 2) with 63 additional cases considered probable.
- Troy — 364 (up 2) with 34 additional cases considered probable.
- Ulster — 113 (no change) with 23 additional cases considered probable.
- Wyalusing — 160 (up 2) with 24 additional cases considered probable.
- Wysox — 56 (up 1) with six additional cases considered probable.
Across the border in New York, there have been four additional deaths connected to COVID in Chemung County.
The county has now lost 76 residents due to complications from the virus since March.
Chemung County also added 94 confirmed cases since Tuesday, bringing its total to 5,899. Out of those cases, 113 are considered active, according to the county website.
There are currently 61 residents hospitalized while they battle the virus. The county has also reported 5,710 recoveries and 150,127 tests completed since the beginning of the virus.
The Town of Chemung has had 174 cases with 170 recoveries. In the Town of Van Etten, there have been 50 cases with 49 of those individuals already recovered.
In Tioga County, the death toll has been steady at 64 for more than a month, but the county did add 46 confirmed cases since Tuesday.
There have now been 2,481 confirmed cases since March, while 2,119 individuals have recovered.
The county is reporting 298 active cases and another 544 individuals in mandatory quarantine.
From Jan. 21 through Jan. 27, the county also reported the following new cases in the following ZIP codes:
- Barton (13734) — 8
- Candor (13743) — 9
- Nichols (13812) — 7
- Owego (13827) — 45
- Tioga Center (13845) — 0
- Lockwood (148459) — 0
- Spencer (14883) — 12
- Waverly (14892) — 20
