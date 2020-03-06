Democratic candidate Tracy Mitrano, D-Penn Yan, running for the New York 23rd Congressional District, held a press conference by phone Thursday afternoon as she prepared to kick off a five-day listening tour starting March 9.
Running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, Mitrano cited her focus on economic issues facing the middle class as the reason she is running.
“Working and middle-class people are being squeezed at every turn, making it harder for them to invest not only in their future but in that of their children …We need to invest in the economy, in labor, in infrastructure, and in healthcare,” Mitrano said.
To drive the point home, Mitrano cited President Donald Trump’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which she said is negatively impacting local residents.
“Small businesses in the area are already suffering. The hospitality industry is already under the strain of reservations not being made, and cancelations, which can be extremely harmful to the (tourism) economy that we have created in pockets of the 23rd district. You can’t control nature, but you can control the conditions around it and that is where the federal government has shown a failure in preparedness. You can’t keep cutting, you have to invest in our health and preparedness,” Mitrano said.
Mitrano added that the fact that the stock market is fluctuating so wildly proves that economic gains made during Trump’s presidency are inherently unstable.
“We are seeing the weakness of a presidential administration that wants to (give tax cuts to the wealthy). Government is supposed to protect us as a matter of national security, especially now on the brink of a pandemic. Major areas should have been preparing for this instead of cutting staff and cutting programs … that could minimize this damage (both in terms of public health and economically),” Mitrano said.
Another major area of local concern as it relates to the coronavirus is that many residents of the 23rd district do not have consistent access to the internet.
“Reed is in Congress and could have done something different, (and as a result) many residents don’t have access to the communication they need to address their fears or concerns regarding the coronavirus. They don’t have the communication structures they need to go through this trying experience,” Mitrano said.
Mitrano also cited lack of internet access and technology as a reason why the local agricultural industry is under stress.
“Tom Reed said it’s just a market issue why people are losing farms. It’s not just a market issue, and it’s not as simple as that. Things like medical care and (access to technology) … would help farmers keep farms,” Mitrano said.
Mitrano’s listening tour will take place:
- Monday, March 9 in Allegany County at David A Howe Library, 155 N Main St, Wellsville, NY 14895
- Tuesday, March 10 in Tioga County at Tioga Opportunities; 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, NY 13827
- Wednesday, March 11th in Steuben County at Dormann Library, 101 W Morris St, Bath, NY 14810
- Thursday, March 12 in Chemung County at NYSUT, 100 W Church St # 200, Elmira, NY 14901
- Friday, March 13 in Tompkins County at Danby Fire Station, 1780 Danby Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850
