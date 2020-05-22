Local girl wins Knights of Columbus statewide poster contest

SAYRE — In December 2019 the Knights of Columbus, Council 1807 of Sayre, conducted a Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest.
The contest was divided into various age groups, 5-7, 8-10 and 11-14, with the winning posters created by Lilly Dibble and two others (no names were given), respectively, all attending Epiphany School.
Those posters then advanced on to the district contest, with all of them continuing onto the state contest. Due to delays associated with the current pandemic, there was a delay in judging the posters at the state level.
The results have recently been released and it was revealed that poster created by Lilly Dibble had captured first place in the state of Pennsylvania. Her poster now moves onto the national level contest.
A socially distancing award presentation was held on May 12, where she was presented with a certificate and a check for $100.
