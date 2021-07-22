ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Guthrie’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the former K-mart building in Athens Township will be closing at the end of this month, according to a press release from the health care organization.
The move is being made because of “decreased vaccine demand,” according to Guthrie.
“Due to decreased vaccine demand, Guthrie is adjusting its vaccine clinic hours and making plans to close the clinic at the end of the month,” Guthrie officials said in the press release.
According to the press release, the Guthrie vaccine clinic — located at 2900 Elmira Street — is accepting walk-ins July 21-23 and July 28-30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed after July 30.
The Guthrie vaccine clinic was opened in January at the former K-mart and was originally for those 65 and older. The clinic was later opened up to those 18 to 64 with certain comorbidities and then eventually welcomed anyone who was looking to get vaccinated.
The K-mart site quickly became the top vaccination site in the region and had celebrated its 10,000th vaccinated patient in early March.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf praised the Guthrie vaccination clinic when he visited the Valley in April.
“Vaccination sites like this one make it easier for Pennsylvanians who live in rural areas to get the vaccine,” Wolf said. “...This is a crucial service. I just want to thank you. I want to thank the staff at Guthrie for doing everything that you’ve done to make this successful.”
The vaccine being offered at the Guthrie clinic is the Pfizer vaccine, making those age 12-and-up eligible to receive it.
Effective immediately, the Pfizer vaccine will also be available at several Guthrie Primary Care locations, according to the press release.
For a full list of locations, go to guthrie.org/vaccine. Walk-ins will be welcome at all of these locations, but appointments are encouraged. Call 866-488-4743 to schedule an appointment.
