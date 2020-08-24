OWEGO — Tioga County added four confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases to 217.
Out of the 217 cases, the county reported Sunday night that only 14 are active.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 25, with 22 of the deaths having ties to the Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The county has reported 178 recoveries, while 115 individuals are currently in mandatory quarantine.
Chemung County added two confirmed cases of the coronavirus over the weekend.
There have been 163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, but only 11 are currently active.
The county has reported three deaths related to the virus, while 149 residents have recovered.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, Bradford County added one confirmed case of COVID over the weekend.
Bradford County has now recorded 88 confirmed cases, while there are seven cases listed as probable.
There have been three deaths connected to the coronavirus in the county.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) has the most confirmed cases in the county with 35. Athens has seen eight cases and Ulster has five confirmed cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.