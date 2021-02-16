WAVERLY — In a competitive Morning Times Doubles Shootout finals, Binghamton’s Victor Clough and Curtis Travis outscored Chris Minello and Satisha Minello to win the title.
The finals format is unforgiving. The four final teams competed in a one game, step ladder final. Each pairing was settled with one 10-frame game. The winner advanced to face the next higher seed. The loser was eliminated from the tournament.
The opening matchup paired fourth-seeded Ken Graham and Conner Joseph against third-seeded Donielle Park and Jim Schanbacher. Park matched her career high score and set a new personal best for consecutive strikes. But, it was not enough as Graham and Joseph teamed up for 17 strikes and scored a 523. Park and Schanbacher combined for 15 strikes and scored 489.
Park explained that this tournament represents what bowling is all about. The handicap allows bowlers of all levels to be competitive. However, you still have to beat your average to better your chances of winning the match. While she felt pressure, she stressed the competition is fun.
In the next step, Graham and Joseph squared off against the Minello’s for the closest match of the finals. Graham and Joseph faltered slightly compared to their initial round performance. They still rolled 14 strikes and scored a 425. However, the Minello’s teamed up for a score of 437, sealing the win in the final frame of the match.
Graham is a veteran of this tournament, having competed in nine prior Times Doubles Shootouts at the Valley Bowling Center. When asked why he participates in this tournament, Graham gave two reasons: “I like the competition and I enjoy being with my bowling family.”
In the finals, the Minello’s improved on their semifinal score with a score of 455. Their performance was sparked by an early pair of strikes from Satisha. However, Clough and Travis combined for 17 strikes and scored a 485 for the win.
Clough and Travis also participated in the shootout last year, finishing 16th. They praised their hosts, the Valley Bowling Center, commenting that it was a “great tournament in a great house.”
The victors were presented with an $1100 prize.
