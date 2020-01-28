OWEGO — It’s almost time for everyone to exercise their Constitutionally mandated duty by participating in the decennial 2020 Census.
Often overlooked and dismissed these days, the inclusion of the census in the U.S. Constitution was the first time in world history that the purpose of population data collection had been changed.
Prior to the first U.S. Census in 1790, citizen information was collected primarily for tax or property confiscation purposes, and conscription into military service. However, the Founders saw the census as a tool for political empowerment in determining just representation.
With 19.4 million residents statewide, a census undercount of 62,000 residents would result in New York losing two congressional seats at the federal level, for example.
This year, the Federal government allocated $6.3 billion for census data collection.
The information goes toward a variety of ends, including, but not limited to: drawing legislative districts, forecasting housing needs, directing funds to areas of need, public safety strategies, school district boundaries, planning for public transportation and health care services, understanding labor trends and market demands, and more.
Tioga County Planning Director Elaine Jardine recently explained that, based on census data, the Federal government disburses $73 billion to New York State each year.
These funds go toward social services, departments of transportation, public health and education; as well as local school district and library funds.
Jardine also explained that census data helps businesses decide where they would like to locate, based on marketing data derived mostly from the census.
Secondarily, she said, local attributes are considered such as highway access, utilities and more in order to accurately gauge whether to make large investments in any given municipality.
The recent business developments of Crown Cork & Seal, as well as V&S Galvanizing, have invested in the county for these reasons, Jardine said.
Looking at Tioga County population trends in particular, the census has shown the rise and decline of the local population — 27,072 in 1940, and a rise to a peak of 52,337 in 1990.
In the subsequent 20 years, census data shows a slight decline of roughly 1,000 residents in 2010.
The most recent projections anticipate a loss of nearly 3,000 people by this year, and roughly 4,000 in each of the next two census counts through 2040, bringing the estimated population to 40,121 — approximately the same count as in 1965.
New York State Department of Labor estimates that nearly 77,000 people have left the state between 2018 and 2019.
In the year prior, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated a loss of nearly 45,000 New York state residents, and since 2010, one million have left.
The county’s census committee — consisting of 11 individuals — will work to target “hard-to-count” populations, which include veterans, youth, elderly, farming and Amish families, as well as low-income households.
In order to ensure those residents are counted, efforts will be made at local libraries, food pantries, home visits, and various marketing or advertising initiatives.
All homes throughout the country will receive a post-card notice in mid-March, with submissions due by April 30 of this year.
For those who do not respond, residents may be subject to at-home visits through the end of July.
It is important to note that the census can only be completed online or by phone — there will be no paper version this year — the first time the Census Bureau is using digital technology to collect the data.
In keeping with the constitutionality of the exercise, all personal data from respondents are confidential and protected under Federal law.
