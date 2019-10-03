OWEGO — Following the passage of state legislation earlier this year that would require county Industrial Development Agencies to live stream their meetings online, the Tioga County IDA is moving forward with implementation plans to meet the Jan. 1 deadline.
County Deputy IT Director Drew Griffin explained that he had sought input from other counties as to how they were planning on implementing the mandate.
After looking at several alternatives and considering methods to tie in the technology to county infrastructure, it was determined that it just so happened that the least expensive alternative was most effective and efficient.
That program, Zoom, is also being used in other county departments, Griffin said.
“Mental hygiene has a huge telemedicine project that is going to use all Zoom products,” he said. “All the products are being purchased pretty heavily in the rest of the county. Zoom video conferencing — not necessarily their webinar product.”
“It’s cheapest in the marketplace, it’s highly reliable and it’s very user friendly,” he continued. “It’ll give you the ability to capture the audio in the room and any slides on the screen, but not necessarily the video of the people in the room.”
The meeting will be available as a link on the county website.
Zoom would be $550 annually, versus alternatives that run closer to $1,000 per year.
No additional equipment purchases are necessary, Griffin said.
