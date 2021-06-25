When Rachel Smith heads off to Eckerd College in Florida she will have plenty of work on her plate as she plans to pursue a dual major — Marine Sciences and Environmental Studies — and also a minor in Spanish.
While that schedule may intimidate some, Smith has actually been training for that type of challenge for the past four years.
The valedictorian of the Waverly High Class of 2021 made it her mission in high school to get involved in as many activities as possible.
“I’ve always tried to be very involved and I’ve found that Waverly is a very welcoming place to be involved,” she said. “People work to make it easy for students in multiple things. It’s never been a problem to be in band and do a fall sport. It’s just been really good.”
Smith believes that the work ethic that she learned in Waverly will help her in the future.
“Probably the attitude around keeping busy and pushing yourself to fill your schedule and do a lot, do everything you can and just put yourself out there,” Smith said of what she’s learned at Waverly.
Smith has been the vice president of her class for the past three years and helped planned events like spirit week, senior trips and prom. She has also been involved in groups like National Honor Society, Leadership Crew and Yes Leads.
“I’ve done a lot of leadership activities and those have definitely stuck with me. I really enjoy being in leadership roles, so I’ll definitely be seeking those out in the future,” said Smith, who is the daughter of Sandy Petrin and Todd Smith.
While she enjoyed all of her extracurricular activities at WHS, a couple stood above the rest.
“The two that always stick out to me are definitely the swim team and the band,” she said. “The swim team and the band have kind of been my second family these last four years. They are just really good places to be. The swim team has always pushed me to work harder. I’m usually more academically inclined so it’s like a different environment to be in.”
“I’ve always like playing music with the band and Mr. Feinburg, our band director, makes band so great. I have a lot of friends in band and we end up hanging out, we go to football games,” Smith added.
Smith is ready to take her talents down to Florida in the fall, but she will leave with plenty of memories from her time at Waverly High.
“Definitely this last year has been so memorable, senior year just trying to get to do everything ... Time spent with my friends and my teammates. It’s just been a really great place to be,” Smith said.
The past two COVID-filled school years will certainly be part of her memories.
“It’s been crazy. I kind of do most of my stuff through school so when school shut down there was absolutely nothing to do. I think our class has definitely come together a little bit,” she said. “I mean it’s been hard to keep in touch, but I think especially this past month, everyone has kind of realized like ‘Hey, this is our last hurrah,’ and things like the car parade and the senior picnic were really fun. We got to get together to do prom, which was really great. It’s definitely a whole cultural experience for us, I think we feel really defined as the Class of 2021.”
And while she’s going down south for college, Smith knows she will always have support from her hometown.
“It’s always comforting to know that I can always come back here and I have a community behind me.”
The Waverly High School Class of 2021 will graduate tonight at 7 p.m. inside Memorial Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.