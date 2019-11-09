OWEGO — After over 20 years serving on the Tioga County Industrial Development Agency, Chairman Ralph Kelsey recently submitted his resignation from the board.
His resignation goes into effect on Dec. 31 of this year.
“I have strived to contribute toward the well-being of the residents of Tioga County and the legislature’s objectives,” Kelsey said. “Continue on, carry out the mission and don’t forget how important what you do is for the betterment of Tioga County.”
Kelsey started with the IDA on Dec. 8, 1997.
A lifelong resident of Tioga County, Kelsey is a semi-retired banker and also chairs the Broome Cooperative Insurance Company; the Chairman of the Tioga County Senior Citizen Foundation and serves on the Tioga County Farm Bureau Board of Directors.
In addition to his civic service, he is Lay Pastor of the Grace Bible Church, in Candor.
