WAVERLY — On Tuesday, residents of the Waverly Central School District voted for the school’s budget, the school’s bus lease and to fill vacant school board seats.
The school budget of $33,618,083 was passed, with 267 votes for and 67 against. The bus lease was also passed, with 270 votes for and 59 votes against.
This year the school had a contested school board election, with three candidates running to fill two seats.
The two candidates elected onto the school board are Cory Robinson with 226 votes, and Beau Roskow with 180 votes. Dr. Phillip Lunsford received 169 votes.
