ASHLAND — Before opening the town board meeting, the Town of Ashalnd board members discussed the current COVID-19 situation related to meetings.
The town discussed and considered how the surrounding municipalities have been operating. The next meeting is scheduled for January 14, 2021, and the town plans to keep this meeting. However, it may close the meeting to the public as the Village of Wellsburg has done.
Additionally, they may hold the upcoming organizational meeting over the phone if it is permitted. One of the board members related that the town’s lawyer mentioned that holding board meetings over the phone is not legal. Whether or not the organizational meeting needs to be held in-person is in question.
Supervisor Vern Robinson commented that plans for future meetings are subject to change, especially with holiday gatherings increasing the risk of COVID-19 spreading.
Charlie Wilson will not be completing his term as a member of the town board. As part of the business during the meeting, the board appointed Ron May to fill Charlie Wilson’s chair until the end of 2021.
Through contact with NYMIR (New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal) about workman’s compensation renewal, Robinson learned that the town was awarded $500 for not having any highway department accidents in 2019.
A few budget modifications moved funds around in several budget areas. These modifications were accepted in order to balance out the budget.
Visiting Deputy County Executive David Sheen reinforced that the county is available to the town for questions and help. The board commented that they appreciated the current working communication with the county government.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.