SOUTH WAVERLY — The South Waverly Borough Council is looking to fill a vacancy after council president Cori Lasco stepped down at Monday night’s meeting.
Lasco was forced to leave the council due to a new job that will take up a lot of his time, according to new council president Leo Bentley.
“He just started a new job and it involves a lot of travel and he wouldn’t be able to make himself available like he used to for the borough,” Bentley said.
Bentley praised Lasco for the work he has done over the last decade.
“He has done an excellent job for the borough ... I hate to see him go,” Bentley said.
Bentley has moved from vice president to president on the council, while Dr. Burdett Porter will be the new vice president.
Anyone interested in filling the post on the borough council can send a letter of interest to the borough manager’s office at 2523 Pennsylvania Ave. before Friday, Feb. 14.
