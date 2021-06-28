'It's now time to leave the nest'

Spencer-Van Etten Saluatorian Matthew Byrne opened his speech on Friday night’s graduation ceremony with a quote from John Wayne that embodies who he is.
“I chose a quote by John Wayne, which I felt describes me well. ‘Talk low, talk slow, and dont talk too often.’ As many of my friends and teachers can attest, I do not speak very often. Even though I have known most of my classmates since kindergarten I would still decide to sit in silence and not engage in the class discussion or provide input to a question I knew the answer to. I chose to talk low, slow, and not too often because that is what made me feel comfortable.”
Byrne spoke about his struggles in being more assertive and why living in a small town has made things too easy for him and his classmates.
“Spencer is a small, comfortable pond and this pond has protected us from adversity for much of our lives. Now that we have graduated, we find ourselves in a tributary swimming freely towards the lake that is the next chapter in our lives. Whether we like it or not adversity is inevitable in this stream and if we do not tackle it head on we might not make it to the lake. I will no longer get away with sitting and waiting for someone else to provide input. I am going to have to say, as Mr. Davidson would put it, get comfortable being uncomfortable.”
Byrne ended his remarks with words of encouragement for his fellow classmates.
“I know we are all capable if we apply ourselves. I wish nothing but the best for all of my peers no matter what next they decide to do in life. You are all capable, so don’t fall into the trap of talking.”
Valedictorian Cassidy Evans spoke about the same topic of major change through a quote from the character Meredith Grey on the television show Grey’s Anatomy. Evans ended her remarks in a similar fashion, speaking about how capable her classmates are.
“In the famous words of Meredith Grey, ‘That’s life and it’s beautiful and it’s messy. It’s a beautiful mess but you can’t cling to what was, you have to look to what might be.’ I know that we will all certainly miss each other. That’s what comes from going to a small, rural school, but change is upon each and every one of us and we need to embrace it. We will be given chances and choices that will lead to change. The next few years will be some of the most difficult times of our lives, but we are all equally capable of getting through these struggles.”
The Spencer-Van Etten Class of 2021 was portrayed as a tight-knit group in the speeches given by Key Note Speaker Justin Cole and Spencer-Van Etten Principal Melissa Jewell.
Cole gave a heartfelt speech reminicissing about memories with individual students and memories he made as coach of the high school girls basketball team. He concluded his speech with a poem.
“So I title this what you will miss about S-VE. There’s a lot to love about our little school. From sports to band, there’s a lot thats cool. You will definitely miss seeing Mr. Mcgee’s big head, and going to bio to play with things that are dead. You will miss all the writing in your English class, don’t call P.E. gym, Miss G. will kick your butt. Miss G., don’t get nervous. You will miss Mr. Miller’s accent; what did he say? And spending hours in the auditorium to put on a sweet play. Lastly, you’ll miss all of Mrs. Jule’s positive vibes and sitting in global and learning about indegionous tribes. Class of 2021, it’s now time to leave the nest, good luck and we all wish you nothing but the best.”
Jewell gave the last speech of the night and in a similar fashion to Cole spent much of it speaking of memories she made with students and how proud she is of the class persevering in what was one of the most difficult years imaginable.
“Parents family and faculty you have supported our graduates over the past 18 years and you have watched these young adults become who they are today and you have laughed, you have yelled, you have cried, you have stressed, pulled your hair out at times, gotten grey hair, but most of all you have loved and supported them through it all. You have all contributed to the success we are celebrating today and you are all appreciated. Class of 2021 you are an incredible group of young people. You ultimately did it and I am so proud of you. I want to thank you for enriching my life by being part of it. I was your principal for those of you that were here for pre-k and kindergarten and then I got to be your principal for the last four years at high school so I was with you at the beginning and I am now with you at the end. Now I understand why you are so incredibly special to me. You will always be a Spencer-Van Etten Panther.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.