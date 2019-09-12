Retail theft
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Sayre woman is facing charges of retail theft and receiving stolen property following an incident at the Elmira Street Walmart in Athens Township on Sept. 7.
According to township police, Caitlyn Irene Fitzpatrick, 19, was charged after she allegedly switched the bar code of a fishing pole valued at $49.86 with an item valued at 97 cents. Police noted that Fitzpatrick and another woman performed a similar act with a pillow.
Fitzpatrick is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 15.
Forgery
SAYRE — An Elmira man is facing charges following an incident that occurred on the White Wagon Road Dandy Mini Mart in Wilawana in November 2018.
According to Athens Township Police, Terry James Potrzebrowski, 29, was charged with forgery, a second-degree felony; theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property — both misdemeanors.
Police said Potrzebrowski was charged after he allegedly paid for an iPhone with five counterfeit $100 bills.
Potrzebrowski was remanded to jail in lieu of $25,000 bail and is scheduled to appear back in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Sept. 24 for a preliminary hearing.
Drug possession
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Towanda woman has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident that occurred at the Elmira Street Tractor Supply parking lot on May 28.
According to township police, Stevi Lyn Griffith, 29, was charged after several items of drug paraphernalia were discovered in the vehicle she was driving.
Griffith was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Oct. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.