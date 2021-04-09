WAVERLY — Curtis Schweiger, a Waverly resident who has authored two books, plans on releasing two more books in the near future.
The Valley-based author said he also plans on returning to doing poetry readings and book signings once he is able to.
Kevin Theis, a veteran of the Chicago theater scene, as well as television, film, radio and audio books recently lent Schweiger his voice, narrating one of the Waverly resident’s new books.
“I was excited because Kevin Theis narrated my most recent audio book, Schweiger said. “He has done over 300 audio books and is a great actor.”
Schweiger has multiple books in the works and plans to release at least two new songs for his Youtube channel before stepping away for a short break.
“I’m most proud of the books and poetry but there will be more books,” Schweiger said. “That is four books in almost a year and I just haven’t stopped writing.”
Schweiger said his work can be found on Amazon and other retail stores as well.
