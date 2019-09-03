TOWANDA — The Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency has announced it is accepting applications for the Room Tax Grant program for the 2019-2020 cycle as of today.
Applications must be postmarked on or before the deadline of Friday, October 11. Grants are available for Bradford County organizations with a 501c3 or 501c6 status with the purpose of promoting tourism in Bradford County with a target audience beyond a 50 mile radius.
Please submit only complete applications as incomplete applications will not be reviewed the grant committee. Other conditions will also apply. For more information or to apply, please contact the Tourism Promotion Agency at 570.265.8687 or via email at bctourism@bradfordco.org. Applications can be downloaded from the Tourism Promotion Agency’s website at www.visitbradfordcounty.com.
