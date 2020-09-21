County commissioners announce 'Thank a Local Farmer Week'

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners are dedicating a week to say “thank you” to local farmers.
At their most recent meeting, commissioners proclaimed Sept. 19 through Sept. 25 as Thank a Local Farmer Week in Bradford County.
“We do have a rich heritage and we’re very proud of our local agriculture,” said Commissioner Doug McLinko, who also highlighted the dairy farm owned by Chief Clerk Michelle Shedden’s family and his own work on a tree farm in his youth. “They are terrific people, hard workers, and the backbone of this county.”
The resolution, which was read by Commissioner John Sullivan, not only thanked farmers, but encouraged the public to support them by purchasing local agricultural products.
Sullivan, who is also a farmer, said they not only till the earth, but serve on township and school boards, and are involved with churches, fire companies, and ambulance services.
According to Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller, who married into a family with multi-generational farmers, farming is not just a job, but a way of life. With many farmers working as many as 14 hours a day, seven days a week, he added, “You’re not doing it for the wages because there’s a lot of work and the wages are pretty slim if you calculate by the hour what they do. They do it because they love it.”
“A guy who works my farm, he got up (Wednesday) morning at 2 o’clock in the morning and he finished up the hay on our farm. (Wednesday) night he loaded up trailer to take a load of mulch hay to Reading and hoped to get down there by midnight, get three or four hours of sleep, and then bring a load back,” Sullivan explained. “I admire how hard he works.”
Miller noted that farmers are not only crucial to the local food supply, but for the supply around the world.
