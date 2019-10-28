Numerous community organizations and groups, including local fire departments, high school bands, dance schools and more, marched down Broad Street in Waverly on Saturday for the 61st Annual Halloween Parade, which drew hundreds of Valley residents and their children, many of whom were sporting their Halloween costumes to be part of the Disney-themed festivities. For more photos, see page A6.

Johnny Williams can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 232 or jwilliams@morning-times.com. Follow Johnny Williams on Twitter @johnnywMT

Load comments