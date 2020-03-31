BARTON — All Town of Barton offices, including the Highway Department, will be closed indefinitely, according to a press release issued Monday.

“Please continue to mail in your payments or put in drop box outside of main door,” the press release said.

Remain up-to-date with information from the town on our website: www.TownofBarton.org as well as on our digital sign in front of our office.

Please visit Department of Public Health’s Facebook for continued updates on COVID-19 at www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.

