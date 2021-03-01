ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The wildness of the 2020-21 winter season has allowed Round Top Park to stay open for cross country skiing since before Christmas.
Athens Township Parks and Recreation Commission Chairman Richard Bean said that skiing at Round Top has always been weather-permitting and that the park usually closes when the snow melts and opens back up after the next snowfall.
“As long I’ve been on the park commission since 1993, I have never been open for the time that we opened it up until spring,” Bean said.
Snow is here to stay for the time being on Round Top from the record-breaking Nor’Easter that buried Bradford County this past December and unusual ongoing snow showers in the area since then.
“If we get 24 inches here, (the park) gets 29 to 30 up there,” Bean said.
Skiing season at the park is usually set to end after the last snowfall, but Bean noted that there’s not a clear end in sight for a winter as unpredictable as this.
“We could have a big melt off in the next couple weeks and that could be the end of it, or we could get more snow and the park could stay open through March, no one knows,” Bean said.
The whole park is still available for skiing as of now and the commission has opened part of the parking lot on the lower level for those who wish to brave the snow.
Bean stated that although the park has remained open, the commission hasn’t observed an increase in skiers. He hasn’t seen any out on the trails this winter and the only sign of them are the tracks they’ve left behind.
He laughed when he said that most of the residents are likely sick of the snow and that they’re all collectively waiting on springtime.
Round Top Park opens back up for the spring and summer seasons on May 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.