The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County increased to 144, but the county has also seen 90 individuals recover from the virus, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.
The death toll in Tioga County remains at 21, with at least 19 of the deaths confirmed to be tied to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
Out of the 90 recoveries in the county, 35 have come from Elderwood.
Additionally, 90 individuals are in mandatory quarantine.
The number of active cases of coronavirus in Chemung County remained at one on Wednesday.
Of the 110 total cases the county has seen, 106 have resulted in recoveries and three people have died.
In New York State, nearly 383,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 30,000 have died due to complications of the virus.
In Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed positive cases of COVD-19 in Bradford County decreased to 46 on Wednesday, according to the State Department of Health.
Most of the cases are in Sayre, where 20 have been reported.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of the coronavirus.
Over 73,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 5,700 people have died.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.