HARRISBURG — Bradford County will be among 24 counties that are allowed to partially reopen for business starting on Friday, May 8, according to an announcement from Gov. Tom Wolf.
“Over the past two months, Pennsylvanians in every corner of our commonwealth have acted collectively to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said. “We have seen our new case numbers stabilize statewide and while we still have areas where outbreaks are occurring, we also have many areas that have few or no new cases.”
The 24 counties will be moving from “red” to “yellow” in the governor’s reopening plan.
Joining Bradford County are Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.
“It starts the process. We are very happy to be in the yellow section, quite frankly,” Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller told the Morning Times on Friday night.
Miller called the governor’s plan a “stepped process.”
“It’s really the beginning process of what amounts to a slow reopening of businesses. It’s a very stepped process (where) they are allowing certain businesses to open and trying to still encourage (social) distancing and safety on everybody’s part as much as they can,” Miller said. “Certainly, we want to be sure that as we go about this process that we keep everybody as safe as we can, so we’re not spreading this anymore than it already is.”
According to a press release from the governor’s office, the 24 counties were deemed ready to move to a reopening — or yellow phase — because of low per-capita case counts, the ability to conduct contact tracing and testing, and appropriate population density to contain community spread.
“The Wolf administration partnered with Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) to create a Risk-Based Decision Support Tool that enables decision makers to strike a balance between maximizing the results of our economy while minimizing public health risks,” the press release said.
The CMU tool looked at the impacts of risk factors such as reported number of COVID cases per population of an area; ICU and medical/surgical bed capacity; population density; population over age 60; re-opening contact risk, such as the number of workers employed in a currently closed industry sector.
The CMU metrics were considered along with the county’s or region’s ability to conduct testing and contact-tracing to first and foremost maintain robust public health.
Bradford County now has 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been two deaths related to the virus.
“Thankfully, our numbers have remained low, and that has helped us with this reopening process and we want to keep it that way,” Miller said.
According to the press release, all reopening decisions follow the six standards outlined in the governor’s plan to reopen Pennsylvania. These include adhering to:
• Data-driven and quantifiable criteria to drive a targeted, evidence-based, regional approach to reopening.
• Clear guidance and recommendations for employers, individuals, and health care facilities and providers for assured accountability.
• Adequate and available personal protective equipment and diagnostic testing.
• A monitoring and surveillance program that allows the commonwealth to deploy swift actions for containment or mitigation.
• Protections for vulnerable populations such as limitations on visitors to congregate care facilities and prisons.
• Limitations on large gatherings unrelated to occupations.
“Our goal since this pandemic was first identified in Pennsylvania has been to save lives while ensuring that the public health system does not become overwhelmed with people suffering from COVID-19,” Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Our contact tracing and testing plans will ensure that as we begin to resume our daily activities, we can do so safely and without fear.”
Defining the Yellow Phase
As regions or counties move into the yellow phase, some restrictions on work and social interaction will ease while others, such as closures of schools, gyms, and other indoor recreation centers, hair and nail salons, as well as limitations around large gatherings, remain in place.
On Monday, the Wolf administration will release guidance for businesses permitted to reopen on May 8 in these 24 counties. The guidance is being developed through collaboration with the affected counties, Team PA, the Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Community and Economic Development and the Department of Labor & Industry, among others. Guidance will build on existing safety and building safety orders released in April.
Work & Congregate Setting Restrictions
• Telework must continue where feasible
• Businesses with in-person Operations must follow business and building safety orders
• Child care open complying with guidance
• Congregate care and prison restrictions in place
• Schools remain closed for in-person instruction
Social Restrictions
• Stay at Home Order lifted for aggressive mitigation
• Large gatherings of more than 25 prohibited
• In-person retail allowable, curbside and delivery preferable
• Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities and personal care services (such as gyms, spas, hair salons, nail salons and other entities that provide massage therapy), and all Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters) remain closed
• Restaurants and bars limited to carry-out and delivery only
All businesses not specifically mentioned as restricted from reopening may reopen if they follow the forthcoming guidance.
Moving Forward
Wolf stressed the need for all Pennsylvanians to “now, more than ever, take personal responsibility for their actions.”
“Every human-to-human contact is a chance for the virus to spread, so more contacts mean a higher likelihood of an outbreak,” Wolf said. “If we see an outbreak occur in one of the communities that has been moved to yellow, we will need to take swift action, and revert to the red category until the new case count falls again. So, Pennsylvanians living in a county that has been moved to the yellow category should continue to strongly consider the impact of their actions.”
Miller is hoping the governor’s office will provide some information on Monday as far as how a county could go from the yellow phase to the green phase.
“I suspect in the coming days that we may see some more information coming out from Harrisburg and the governor’s office laying out a plan to go from yellow to green. Again, I’m sure it’s going to be a stepped process. They are going to monitor the caseload up here and so on and so forth. Hopefully we will continue to move toward getting back to normal,” Miller said.
