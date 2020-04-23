OWEGO — The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Idea Kraft (idea-kraft.com), is offering three free webinars for businesses.
There are many questions and concerns about how to conduct business during the COVID-19 Pandemic and the following webinars will answer many questions by giving resources and tips.
April 23 at 11 a.m. — A Practical Guide: How to Make Your Business Digital & Business to Business (B2B) Perspective
April 23 at 2 p.m. — A Practical Guide: How to Make Your Business Digital & Business to Consumer (B2C) Perspective
“In these two seminars Chris Olsen, partner at Idea Kraft, will discuss how to transition your sales & marketing to digital. Whether you’ve been selling online for years or are just starting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you’ll come away with an actionable roadmap to expanding your business online,” a press release said.
The B2B and B2C perspectives sessions will be different. Specific digital platform tools and methods will be discussed during these seminars.
April 29 at 11 a.m. — How to Position Your Company For Success When Business Returns
Ewelina Zajac-Holdrege and Chris Olsen of Idea Kraft will discuss the branding, marketing, and digital tactics you should take to best position your company for success when businesses reopen.
All presentations will be 30-40 minutes long, leaving 30-20 minutes questions and answers.
