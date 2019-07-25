WAVERLY — Waverly trustees on Wednesday voted to approve the use of up to $15,000 to install two new utility poles to extend the service of the Southern Tier dark fiber network to village facilities.
Mayor Patrick Ayres explained that the new poles were needed because Penelec, which controls the existing poles in the village, would not allow any more lines on its poles.
The poles would be part of the project currently underway that involves the shared services agreement with Tioga County and the village — specifically, the sharing of information technology services.
“The county has been working with Southern Tier Network to get our buildings connected, and Southern Tier Network ran into a snag with Penelec,” Ayres said. “So that has increased the cost of the project around connection.”
The mayor explained that the installation of the two new poles and, subsequently, the dark fiber network would connect all of the municipal buildings — the village hall, department of public works building, the water department building and the wastewater treatment plant — with each other as well as Tioga County offices.
Ayres added that it was especially important to get the sewer plant connected to the dark fiber network, as it is currently working through a dial-up connection.
“So, obviously, (sewer officials) really want to see this done,” he said.
As a result, out of the $15,000 that will be allocated to this endeavor, 50 percent would be paid for out of the sewer budget while the remaining 50 percent would be split evenly between the water budget and the village’s general fund.
“So even though we’re putting out $15,000 for this, the impact to the general fund is only $3,000,” Ayres said. “But we need to get this done.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.