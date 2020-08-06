TIOGA CENTER — Tioga Central Superintendent Dr. David Hamilton presented the district’s reopening plan to the school board on Wednesday evening.
The plan had several options that could be implemented, depending on the area infection rate.
The first is sending every student to school for four days each week, with Wednesday being the day they are not in the building. Students will learn remotely, and the schools will be cleaned when students are not there.
The district has purchased barriers to place on desks and students must wear face coverings everywhere in the building, except for their desk space, and on buses.
Another option includes a hybrid plan, where the school will split into a Yellow Team and Blue Team. The Yellow team will attend school on Monday and Thursday, and the Blue Team on Tuesday and Friday, with remote learning taking place on Wednesday while the schools are cleaned.
The final option is moving the entire district to online-only education.
“The number one safety factor is our community infection rate,” Hamilton said. “There’s nothing we could do here to protect the kids if (the rate was) over five percent.”
Students will need to be screened by parents prior to leaving every day. Families will be provided with a “screening ticket” that contains five questions. Students will not be able to get on the bus or enter the building without the ticket.
With the in-person plans, the district will continue to serve breakfast and lunch, which will mostly be eaten in the classrooms.
“This is where the six feet (of distancing) and the barriers are important,” Hamilton said. “You can’t eat with a mask on, unless it’s a smoothie.”
The school board did express concerns with the plan, mostly involving the possibility of remote learning.
Several parents also voiced their concerns with remote learning.
Under the current reopening plan, only students with medical conditions will be permitted to participate in remote learning for an indefinite time.
“I think every parent should have a choice,” school board vice president Pamela Zwierlein said.
Hamilton said that families that wish to wait to return immediately can do so, but are expected to go back to in-person learning eventually.
His concern is that students may want to do remote learning for the wrong reasons.
“Remote learning is an option, just not a checkbox,” he said. “There has to be a discussion.”
The plan was amended to include a time frame for students to return to school, though it is not definitive.
Ultimately, the re-entry plan hinges on whether or not Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives the go-ahead for schools to return to in-person learning.
The full plan, available on the district website, reminds people of this.
“These details are subject to change as guidance from New York State continues to change,” it says. “These changes may occur right up to and even after the reopening of school.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.