A candlelight vigil in support of the Black Lives Matter movement will be held at Riverfront Park in Sayre on Tuesday night.
In recent days, calls for justice have been made by communities across the country after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
The vigil is being organized by a group of local teachers.
“We often talk with our students about difficult subjects and we tell them that their voices matter,” Jessica Attardo said. “We believe that we need to show them we stand behind what we say in the classroom and that we will defend them.”
The candlelight vigil was designed with a peaceful approach in mind, to show solidarity rather than angst.
“We also want them to learn (to create change) in a way that builds community and cooperation, when possible,” Attardo said. “We are also parents who want our children to grow up in a community that welcomes everyone. We decided to host a candlelight vigil.”
“We have invited all of our community to join us, including our law enforcement agencies, in hopes that we can generate a conversation and a chance for those who are ready to listen to the voices that need to be heard,” she added.
Attardo also noted her experience with local law enforcement has been “overwhelmingly positive.”
The vigil is planned to be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.
“We are excited to bring the community together and we just hope this helps the Valley’s heart grow larger than it already is,” Attardo said.
