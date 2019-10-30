ATHENS — Lynch-Bustin Elementary School third-grade teachers Carrie Smith, Brenda Yeakel, Claudia Chacona and Barb Carl were nominated and selected as a recipient of the Outstanding Elementary Social Studies Project Award from the Pennsylvania Council for the Social Studies (PCSS).
The award was centered on activities completed by third grade students as part of a project based unit. The interactive engagement of the students, school and community through the culminating student presentations at an evening event provided an important step in the children’s education towards their future and reflects the effort of these educators.
The project and the teacher’s commitment to the advancement of Social Studies was recognized by others in the social studies field, and as a result was nominated for this prestigious award. After numerous reviews of the nomination and others, the PCSS Board felt the Lynch-Bustin team was most deserving of the honor.
“While Mrs. Chacona and Mrs. Carl both retired at the end of last school year, they along with returning third grade teachers Mrs. Yeakel and Mrs. Smith, should be commended to their dedication and commitment to providing a quality education to the students at Lynch-Bustin Elementary School,” the Athens Area School District said in a press release.
This is the second time in three years that PCSS has honored the third grade team from Lynch-Bustin.
