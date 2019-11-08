Theft
SAYRE — A Waverly man is facing disorderly conduct and theft charges following an incident that occurred at a business on Desmond Street on Nov. 5.
According to Sayre police, Adam Lee Keely, 34, was charged after he allegedly refused to pay for food that he had ordered and was “blowing snot all over the bar.” Keely also had in his possession a coffee mug from another business that he stole.
Keely was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19.
Cruelty to animals
SAYRE — A 20-year-old Sayre man is felony and misdemeanor cruelty to animals charges following an incident that occurred at a North Hopkins Street residence on Nov. 2.
According to Sayre police, Dalton T. Breese was charged after he allegedly killed his family’s dog. Police noted that Breese also has various mental health problems.
Breese was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19.
Driving under the influence
The following individuals have been charged by local police with DUI-related offenses:
• Randy Lee Wayman, 47, of Ulster was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Liberty Corners Road in Towanda Township on Oct. 1.
Wayman was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr on Dec. 13.
• Melisa Ann Fusare, 44, of Ulster was also charged with summary traffic offenses following a one-vehicle crash on Laurel Hill Road in Ulster Township on Sept. 27.
Fusare was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr on Dec. 13.
• Ryan Nathaniel Smith, 26, of Waverly was also charged possession of a small amount of marijuana and summary traffic offenses following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Yanuzzi Drive and Fulton Street in South Waverly on Nov. 5.
Smith was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 13.
