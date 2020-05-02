ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that New York schools will be closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the academic year.
Prior to the decision, there was the potential for some schools upstate to return as soon as May 15.
Waverly Central Superintendent Eric Knolles said there had been several plans in place if the district were to return.
“We’ve had three philosphies on everything — virtual, social distancing, and regular,” he said. “We’ve prepped for all three potentials.”
One such plan included bringing back a third of the students, and rotating in three-day increments.
With the closure announced, Knolles said the district will turn its focus to maintaining its distance learning operations.
“At the end of the day, we’re in a state of emergency so the governor makes the calls on it. If he says we’re shutting down, we’re shutting down,” Knolles said. “Now, we’ll be the best distance education district we can possibly be.”
Knolles said the participation rate in distance learning has remained at 60 to 70 percent, but that fluctuates based on grade level.
“Some of the grade levels are doing really well, pushing 80 to 90 percent,” he said. “Overall it’s right around 70 (percent) with consistent participation.”
A distance-learning plan for the remainder of the academic year, which runs through June 26, is expected in the coming days.
“We’ll put out phase three guidance … to our kids and our parents,” Knolles said. “It’s pretty much an emphasis on effort grading, because now we’ll be doing the fourth marking period virtually.”
“The biggest thing that I put out to my staff was that we’re going to hold people harmless for the fourth marking period due to the state of emergency,” he added. “We’re looking for effort from our kids, but we’re not looking to hurt people if they can’t participate for some reason. We’ll go through those cases individually.”
While the closure means students cannot attend in-person classes, Knolles said that no decision has been made on whether or not there will be an in-person graduation.
“We’ll follow the guidelines as they go forward … If things are able to progress, it’s possible we could have a social distancing graduation,” he said. “We don’t know yet. We haven’t closed the door on anything at this point.”
