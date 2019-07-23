SAYRE -- Sayre Borough officials announced Tuesday that Penelec will be performing repairs on the west Sayre substation on Wednesday morning, which may interrupt power service for many residents in the Valley in the early morning hours.

Specifically, the planned power outage will take place between the hours of 5 and 9 a.m. and affect residents on numerous streets in Athens Township and the boroughs of Sayre and Athens. 

The streets that will affected by the planned outage are as follows: 

  • Alden Street

  • Allison Street

  • Baxter Street

  • Bressler Street

  • Catherine Street

  • Cedar Street

  • Center Street

  • Church Street

  • Clinton Street

  • Cypress Street

  • Desmond Street

  • Elmer Avenue

  • Elmira Street

  • Elsbree Street

  • Francis Street

  • Franklin Street

  • Frederick Street

  • Gloucester Street

  • Green Street

  • Harrison Street

  • Herrick Avenue

  • Jacob Street

  • Johnson Street

  • Keystone Avenue

  • Lake Street

  • Lambert Street

  • Lehigh Avenue

  • Louis Street

  • Lincoln Street

  • Linden Street

  • Lockhart Street

  • Madison Street

  • McDuffee Street

  • Mill Street

  • Olive Street

  • Peach Street

  • Pennsylvania Avenue

  • Perry Street

  • Pine Street

  • Pine Tree Road

  • Plummer Street

  • Powell Street

  • Prospect Street

  • Riley Street

  • Rosalyn Court

  • Roosevelt Street

  • Richard Schuman Hill Road

  • Stevenson Street

  • Summit Street

  • Valor Street

  • Warren Street

  • Washington Street

  • Westbrook Street

  • West Street

  • Wilbur Avenue

  • Winslow Street.

Officials noted that the planned outage would be moved to Thursday in the event of an emergency or inclement weather. 

