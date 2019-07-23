SAYRE -- Sayre Borough officials announced Tuesday that Penelec will be performing repairs on the west Sayre substation on Wednesday morning, which may interrupt power service for many residents in the Valley in the early morning hours.
Specifically, the planned power outage will take place between the hours of 5 and 9 a.m. and affect residents on numerous streets in Athens Township and the boroughs of Sayre and Athens.
The streets that will affected by the planned outage are as follows:
Alden Street
Allison Street
Baxter Street
Bressler Street
Catherine Street
Cedar Street
Center Street
Church Street
Clinton Street
Cypress Street
Desmond Street
Elmer Avenue
Elmira Street
Elsbree Street
Francis Street
Franklin Street
Frederick Street
Gloucester Street
Green Street
Harrison Street
Herrick Avenue
Jacob Street
Johnson Street
Keystone Avenue
Lake Street
Lambert Street
Lehigh Avenue
Louis Street
Lincoln Street
Linden Street
Lockhart Street
Madison Street
McDuffee Street
Mill Street
Olive Street
Peach Street
Pennsylvania Avenue
Perry Street
Pine Street
Pine Tree Road
Plummer Street
Powell Street
Prospect Street
Riley Street
Rosalyn Court
Roosevelt Street
Richard Schuman Hill Road
Stevenson Street
Summit Street
Valor Street
Warren Street
Washington Street
Westbrook Street
West Street
Wilbur Avenue
Winslow Street.
Officials noted that the planned outage would be moved to Thursday in the event of an emergency or inclement weather.
