AASD urges motorists to obey school bus safety laws

ATHENS — The third full week of October is always National School Bus Safety Week — and the Athens Area School District is hoping drivers will celebrate by abiding by all school bus laws.
According to the school district, several times in the last few weeks cars have been seen driving around school buses when they are stopped with the stop-arm extended.
“A stopped school bus always means stop,” said Athens Superintendent Craig Stage. “If you don’t know whether you should pass a bus or not — don’t, wait. Being patient is probably the most important thing.”
Stage explained that the community plays a role in keeping students safe.
“Getting students on and off buses is a very vulnerable time safety wise. We need the community and our drivers to be very aware and very alert when there is a school bus in front of them and when they are coming their way so they are always looking to see if students are crossing the road,” said Stage.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation website explains that “School bus safety is a high priority in Pennsylvania. Students, parents, teachers, administrators, transportation personnel and the motoring public all play important roles in keeping our children safe while on or around the school bus.”
Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law includes:
- Motorists must stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that have their red lights flashing and stop-arm extended.
- Motorists must stop when they are behind a bus, meeting the bus or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped.
- Motorists following or traveling alongside a school bus must also stop until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop-arm is withdrawn, and all children have reached safety.
- If physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping.
- Do not proceed until all the children have reached a place of safety.
The penalties if convicted of violating Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law include:
- $250 fine
- Five points on your driving record
- 60-day license suspension
The school district recently implemented cameras on its school buses’ stop-arms, according to Stage.
“It’s one of those situations where we’re trying to create a safe environment. Our buses are now equipped with cameras on their stop-arms,” said Stage. “We are now able to see license plates of cars that are passing our buses illegally, but we don’t even want to have to use that. What we really want people to do is be conscientious and stop when a bus is stopped.”
