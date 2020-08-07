SAYRE — This will be the last week to purchase tickets for Sayre Public Library’s raffle fundraiser.
The library’s main annual fundraiser, “A Night at the Library,” was canceled earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In turn, it is hoped that the raffles will contribute to extra funds in order to make up for the ensuing budget shortfall.
Fourteen packages will be raffled off. They include: a lottery ticket board featuring $100 worth of scratch off lottery tickets, a Kalahari Resorts package – one night stay in a Desert Room (sleeps 4) and 4 waterpark passes to Kalahari Resorts and Convention Center in the Poconos, a Quilted Throw/Wall Hanging – 64”x64” quilt handmade by Peggy Cranmer, a car detailing certificate from Williams Auto Group – retail value of $139.95, a free ½ hour massage and ½ hour facial from Rock Your Style, a coupon for 50% off a spa facial from Soul Serenity LLC, $50 in gift certificates for Johnny D’s Ice Cream, a $50 gift certificate for Celebrations Black Diamond Café & Catering, a $25 gift certificate for The Blackburn 1897, a Gertrude Hawk chocolate basket, and four different McDonald’s packages
Raffle tickets can be purchased at Sayre Public Library at 122 South Elmer Ave., where the quilt and other raffle items are currently displayed. The price for raffle tickets is $1 each, or six for $5. For more information, please call (570) 888-2256. The winning tickets will be drawn on August 14. Winners will be notified via phone call.
Other upcoming virtual programs at Sayre Library this week:
August 12th at 10:30 a.m., the library will hold our Children’s Virtual Story Hour. The theme for this week is “Dance Day!” (Email scowder@sayrepl.org for Zoom link).
August 14th at 1 p.m., the library will hold a Project Grow Virtual Dialogue w/ Janelle Dadonna. Join us as we discuss all that Project Grow has to offer. The library will broadcast this event via Facebook Live.
August 15th at 6 p.m., the library will hold our Teen/Preteen Activity. This week will feature an intro to the scavenger hunt app GooseChase, and will center on the theme “Virtual Scavenger Hunt.” (Email scowder@sayrepl.org for Zoom link)
August 17th at 6 p.m., the library will hold a Virtual News Accuracy Workshop. (Contact the library for Zoom link).
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New DVDs include “Knives Out,” “Little Women,” “Just Mercy,” “Onward,” and “Emma.” New audiobooks recently added include “Fair Warning,” by Michael Connelly, “Camino Winds,” by John Grisham, “The Mirror and the Light,” by Hilary Mantel, “The Summer House,” by James Patterson, and “Hit List” by Stuart Woods.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. We are now open to the public on a limited basis, with no more than five people (other than staff) in the building at one time, for half hour sessions. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accommodated as long as we are not at our maximum capacity. Library hours are 10 am – 2 pm Monday through Saturday, with evening hours from 4 pm – 6 pm Tuesday and Thursday. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 or at sayre.library@gmail.com with any questions.
