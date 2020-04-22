ATHENS — The Athens Area School Board met on Tuesday evening to answer questions regarding how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the remainder of the school year.
Superintendent Craig Stage began the live-streamed meeting by answering several questions.
One question was the distribution of yearbooks and personal belongings left in the building, which Stage said will take place in May.
Also discussed were plans for graduation. The senior class officers will meet with their advisor on Wednesday to go over ideas for the ceremony, according to Stage.
“We still plan on having graduation on June 5,” Stage said. “Although, we’ve got to figure out whether that might be an alternative method now, or we’re still looking to plan an in-person graduation.”
He said a graduation ceremony could be held as far away as August, about a week before the 2020-21 school year starts, though many students might not be able to attend due to obligations such as college or the military.
“We still want to be able to offer an in-person (graduation) if people want to participate,” Stage added.
A parent raised concerns about the canceled Keystone Exams, and whether or not students will have to take them at a later date, or if they will be required for graduation.
Stage said the district is awaiting more guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, but they have reached out regarding the exams. However, he did say students will not have to repeat any courses that they pass.
“We are waiting to adjust to see how to move forward for next year,” he said.
New York recently canceled Regents Exams, but students will get credit for the exam as long as they pass the course. Pennsylvania has yet to develop a plan for its canceled standardized tests.
Stage thanked everyone for their patience while schools are closed. Gov. Tom Wolf recently closed schools for the remainder of the academic year
“We as a district are committed to be a model to following the guidelines of social distancing set forth by our state leaders,” Stage said. “I know it’s very difficult at this time … but we need to stay the course for a little while longer. I appreciate everyone in this community. You have worked very hard to make sure that this COVID-19 virus doesn’t affect our schools, or our community, more than it already has.”
Stage also took time to acknowledge the death of Bradford County Commissioner Ed Bustin, who passed away suddenly on Sunday.
“He was a passionate advocate for Bradford County residents,” he said. ”I know myself, and many superintendents in Bradford County, considered Mr. Bustin a dear friend of education. He will be deeply missed by all.”
