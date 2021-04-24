TOWANDA — Bradford County First Assistant District Attorney Brian Gallagher will receive some extra compensation for the additional work he has put in with the absence of District Attorney Chad Salsman from the office’s court proceedings.
On Thursday, Bradford County Commissioners approved an additional $9.62 per hour for Gallagher — whose pay had been $28.92 per hour — after saying earlier this month they would help him out due to his added responsibilities.
“Brian’s been doing a good job,” Commissioner Doug McLinko said.
According to Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller, Gallagher will receive the pay increase “as long as he needs it given the circumstances as they are down in the District Attorney’s Office.”
On Feb. 3, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro charged Salsman with 24 felony and misdemeanor charges, which include sexual assault, intimidating a witness or victim, and encouraging prostitution based on the testimony of five women. Shapiro alleged that during Salsman’s time in private practice, he “repeatedly used his position to pressure vulnerable female clients into sexual contact at the law office.”
Salsman pleaded not guilty and plans to fight the charges in court. He had delegated trial and courtroom work to his assistants, but continues to administer over the office he was elected to in 2019.
Late last month, the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania handed down a temporary suspension of Salsman’s license to practice law, which goes into effect Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.