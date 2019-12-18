OWEGO — At Tuesday’s Tioga County Legislature work session, Sheriff Gary Howard was in attendance to brief officials that a request would be forthcoming for a new Discovery Compliance Officer position.
Howard explained that county District Attorney Kirk Martin had requested a dedicated person within the Sheriff’s office be responsible for the evidence discovery changes to take effect in January.
“Basically, what it is, is that all evidence, reports and materials have to be sent to the District Attorney’s office, and he must give it to the defense attorneys within 15 calendar days of the arrest,” Howard explained. “That being said, we’re talking phone conversations, radio transmissions and all paperwork.”
“I’ll just give you one quick example,” he continued. “Matt Howe who was killed on the highway, (and) we have his state DOT truck in our impound lot. That impound lot is recorded 24/7, so I asked (Martin) about that. It’s not our case, but it’s in our lot.”
Howard said that the defense attorney may ask to see the footage of the vehicle in the lot.
“I’m sure (Martin) is going to ask for a stipulation that we don’t need to provide the video of the truck sitting there,” Howard said. “That’d be about 2,160 hours of video of that truck sitting in the impound lot. One disk is eight hours, so we’d have to supply 270 disks to the defense.”
“It sounds ridiculous, but he doesn’t want to lose the case either,” he continued. “So, if the defense asks for it, we have to provide it. I don’t know how we’re going to be able to get it done.”
“That’s just the worst case scenario, but all reports from the police, every piece of paper they write on and any phone conversation they have on a case has to be supplied,” Howard said. “The DA wants it within five days so he can look at it (because) some of the stuff has to be redacted.”
In general, Howard said the gathering of required evidence is going to be a significant time commitment.
He added that in the case of fatal accidents, it’s not uncommon to have over 150 photos, and video, that has to now be uploaded to the DA.
The new position proposal was recently met receptively by the legislature’s public safety committee, which will review a resolution on the matter at their next meeting.
“Thank you state legislature for another unfunded mandate,” said Legislator Bill Standinger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.