SPENCER — With the end of the year approaching, the Spencer Town Board meeting Tuesday evening focused mainly on the 2020 budget.
The budget itself didn’t have an increase, while the total tax levy saw a 3 percent decrease in the 2020 budget. The individual tax rate saw a 1.65 percent increase.
The new solar farm will bring in a little over $17,000 in tax revenue for the town beginning next year.
The recent reassessment of the Town of Spencer placed the town at a 15 percent increase in value. This will affect the Town of Spencer financially in the years to come.
The proposed 2020 budget presented Tuesday evening was adopted with no changes.
Kevin “Cub” Frisbie visited the Spencer Town Board Meeting as a spokesman for the Snyder Farm Group. He came to garner the approval of the Spencer Town Board Members for proposed gelled propane fracking for natural gas in the county.
Currently, Governor Andrew Cuomo does not allow this sort of fracking in New York, but there has been push back. The Snyder Group has been preparing to drill in this area for several years and is working against the ban and getting local support.
According to Frisbie, this method of fracking actually has many supporters in the Department of Environmental Conservation which is where appeals are currently being processed.
The Spencer Town Board made a resolution to accept papers presented by Frisbie showing the support of Spencer for the Snyder Farm Group’s project. The possible natural gas drilling could bring growth to the local towns and county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.