Athens High School Wins Northeast Regional Science Olympiad Tournament
The Athens High School Science Olympiad team recently won the Northeast Regional championship. The winning team is pictured above, from left to right. Front Row: Jacob Sickler, NyAnna Beeman, Katie Gorman, Audrey Clare, Carter Henry and Andrue Andrus. Back Row: Caleb Platukis, Ethan Denlinger, Carter Jones, Reuven Gifeisman, Ian Lynch, Justin Lynch and Jason Gao. Not pictured: Jacob Hovan and Chris DeForest

ATHENS — It has been a few years, but the Athens Area High School Science Olympiad team is back on top.

After a six year break, the Wildcats are once again the Northeast Regional Science Olympiad champions.

Athens took the first place trophy with a score of 57, beating out North Pocono with 75.

Students competed virtually this season, battling some of the top teams in the country. The victory earned the Wildcats a spot in the state competition on April 17, where they hope to break into the top 10 teams in Pennsylvania.

Athens earned medals in 15 of the 20 events, with 7 of those medals being gold.

Awards went to:

1st place — Astronomy — Caleb Platukis, Jason Gao

1st place — Boomilever — Carter Henry, Caleb Platukis

1st place — Circuit Lab — Andrue Andrus, Jacob Hovan

1st place — Dynamic Planet — Jason Gao, Jacob Sickler

1st place — Fossils — NyAnna Beeman, Carter Henry

1st place — Geologic Mapping — Jacob Sickler, Jason Gao

1st place — Sounds of Music — Katie Gorman, Jason Gao

2nd place — Detector Building — Andrue Andrus, Jacob Hovan

2nd place — Experimental Design — Katie Gorman, NyAnna Beeman, Chris DeForest

2nd place — Machines — Jacob Hovan, Caleb Platukis

3rd place — Codebusters — Carter Henry, Carter Jones, Jacob Sickler

3rd place — Ornithology — Reuven Gifeisman, Ethan Denlinger

3rd place — Protein Modeling — Ethan Denlinger, Carter Jones, Ian Lynch

4th place — Designer Genes — Ethan Denlinger, Caleb Platukis

4th place — Gravity Vehicle — Reuven Gifeisman, Ethan Denlinger, Caleb Platukis

