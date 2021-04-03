ATHENS — It has been a few years, but the Athens Area High School Science Olympiad team is back on top.
After a six year break, the Wildcats are once again the Northeast Regional Science Olympiad champions.
Athens took the first place trophy with a score of 57, beating out North Pocono with 75.
Students competed virtually this season, battling some of the top teams in the country. The victory earned the Wildcats a spot in the state competition on April 17, where they hope to break into the top 10 teams in Pennsylvania.
Athens earned medals in 15 of the 20 events, with 7 of those medals being gold.
Awards went to:
1st place — Astronomy — Caleb Platukis, Jason Gao
1st place — Boomilever — Carter Henry, Caleb Platukis
1st place — Circuit Lab — Andrue Andrus, Jacob Hovan
1st place — Dynamic Planet — Jason Gao, Jacob Sickler
1st place — Fossils — NyAnna Beeman, Carter Henry
1st place — Geologic Mapping — Jacob Sickler, Jason Gao
1st place — Sounds of Music — Katie Gorman, Jason Gao
2nd place — Detector Building — Andrue Andrus, Jacob Hovan
2nd place — Experimental Design — Katie Gorman, NyAnna Beeman, Chris DeForest
2nd place — Machines — Jacob Hovan, Caleb Platukis
3rd place — Codebusters — Carter Henry, Carter Jones, Jacob Sickler
3rd place — Ornithology — Reuven Gifeisman, Ethan Denlinger
3rd place — Protein Modeling — Ethan Denlinger, Carter Jones, Ian Lynch
4th place — Designer Genes — Ethan Denlinger, Caleb Platukis
4th place — Gravity Vehicle — Reuven Gifeisman, Ethan Denlinger, Caleb Platukis
