OWEGO — A preliminary glimpse at Tioga County’s 2020 spending plan ahead of the public presentation reveals a likely 2 percent property tax hike.
At its work session Thursday, the legislature ran through figures for the budget proposal with county Budget Officer Rita Hollenbeck.
“These should be final numbers unless I have any late breaking numbers,” Hollenbeck said. “I’ve been back and forth with these numbers several times.”
Overall, Hollenbeck said expenses for 2020 are estimated at roughly $86 million — up 4.6 percent from this year’s expenditures.
Looking at anticipated revenue for 2020, county officials expect a 5.3 percent increase — from $78 million to $83 million.
Hollenbeck explained that the main bump in expenses is attributed to general government operations. In particular, this is due to expanded election services and criminal justice reform, which are both unfunded mandates from the state.
There is an increase of $345,000 added to the $2.5 million “free college tuition” line, for additional handicap education requirements from the state.
The overall tax increase is $518,000, or 2.323 percent, Hollenbeck said.
Legislators will have one more budget session before the public presentation of the spending plan, which is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.