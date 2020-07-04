Sayre UNICO provides $16,750 in grants and scholarships

SAYRE — The Sayre Chapter of UNICO continued a long tradition this year by providing $16,750 in grants and scholarships.
“This year’s awards continue the chapter’s proud history of support to our local schools, students and organizations supporting those with special needs,” a press release from Sayre UNICO said. “While the chapter’s fundraising efforts were negatively impacted by the current coronavirus pandemic, the chapter wanted to ensure that those in need of support still received it.”
This year, the chapter was honored to award the 2020 Michael & Anne DeSisti/UNICO Foundation Scholarship to Kaleigh Akins of Waverly.
Kaleigh plans to attend Mansfield University to pursue a degree in Special Education. The chapter awarded Kaleigh a $6,000 scholarship to support her education.
The chapter also awarded grants for 2020 to past scholarship winners Alyssa Liddane from Athens, a sophomore at St. Bonaventure University; Cameron Brown from Sayre, a junior at Misericordia University; and Zachary VanHouten from Waverly, a senior at SUNY Cortland.
This year’s awards budget includes grants to the special education departments at Sayre, Athens and Waverly.
The chapter also awarded grants local organizations that support the special needs community. These organizations include Penn York Opportunities, Waverly Recreation Bowling, and Aktion Kwest Baseball. The chapter has also designated a grant of $500 to be available for specific, individual requests.
Anyone interested in applying for this grant may contact the chapter at SayreUNICO@gmail.com.
About the Sayre Chapter of UNICO: The Sayre Chapter of UNICO, established in 1967, is dedicated to supporting the special needs community of the Valley and those who support them. The non-profit organization raises money throughout the year through various events and all proceeds benefit those within the Sayre, Athens, and Waverly school districts.
