BRADFORD COUNTY — Bradford County reported three deaths connected to the COVID-19 virus over the last two days, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county is now up to 43 deaths that have been attributed to complications from the virus.
Bradford County also added 45 confirmed cases of the virus since Wednesday. There have now been 1,775 cases in the county since March, but the overwhelming majority of those cases have come in the last three months.
The Department of Health also reported 274 cases that are considered probable at this time.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) is now up to 369 confirmed cases after adding 12 over the past two days. There are also 26 probable cases.
Athens (18810) added five confirmed cases since Wednesday, bringing its total to 230. There are also 25 probable cases.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
• Canton — 119
• Columbia Cross Roads — 69
• Gillett — 124
• Milan — 33
• Monroeton — 46
• Rome — 53
• Towanda — 244
• Troy — 189
• Ulster — 74
• Wyalusing — 83
• Wysox — 27
Across the border in New York, Chemung County reported one death since Wednesday, bringing its total to 46 since March.
The county added 137 confirmed cases over the past two days. The total number of cases is now at 3.355 with 160 of those considered active.
There are currently 46 Chemung County residents hospitalized as they battle the virus, while 3,149 residents have recovered.
Tioga County added 42 confirmed cases over the last two days, bringing the total number to 1,235, according to a press release from the county.
The county has lost 62 residents due to complications from the virus.
There are 170 active cases, while 1,003 residents have recovered and 487 individuals are currently in mandatory quarantine.
