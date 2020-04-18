Printing it forward: Athens man using 3D printer to make PPE during pandemic

All across the country, hospitals, nursing homes and first responders are facing shortages of Personal Protective Equipment in the fight against COVID-19.
Athens resident Jason Gowin has contributed to the fight here in the Valley and beyond by producing face shields, respirator valves and mask extenders, using a 3D printer.
He has sent face shields to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Elderwood Care Facility, both of which were facing PPE shortages.
“The amazing thing about it is he’s doing it for no cost,” Tioga County Legislator Dennis Mullen said. “He’s not charging for it or anything.”
“We were having quite a struggle in Tioga County … getting enough PPE for all of our first responders,” said Mullen. “With the situation in New York City, the focus of the state efforts and federal efforts was to get the equipment down there, and we were struggling getting it.”
“During that week when it was really getting tight, I told (Elderwood director Maria Landy) ‘I have a friend who is making face shields, do you need any?’’’ Mullen said.
By the following Monday, Gowin was able to deliver 12 face shields, and recently delivered another order.
“Elderwood would not have had face shields this week if it wasn’t for Jason Gowin,” said Mullen.
Gowin is not only producing face shields for those who need them locally, but all over the country as well.
“I have an order of 50 going out — 25 to a hospital in Florida and another 25 to a hospital in Mississippi,” Gowin said. “I’ve sent them to California, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania. Really all over.”
The ear-savers, respirator valves and headbands for the protective visors are made from a filament that the printer melts down, and a computer graphs out where it is placed.
The visor portion of the face shield is made with clear plastic acrylic, and holes are punched in it so they attach to the headband.
“If they have to go in the mail, I don’t put them together. I punch the holes in it, (add) an instruction sheet and send them out,” he said. “If it’s a local delivery, I put them together … I do all the assembly and deliver them wherever they need to go.”
Gowin found out about the initiative when he came across a Facebook group called “Print the Curve Flat.” The group organizes the production and distribution of 3D-printed PPE across the country.
While many are facing hard times right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gowin was inspired to take action following hard times of his own.
Following the birth of their twin sons last year, Gowin’s wife suffered a stroke. They were both out of work for eight months, which she spent recovering and rehabilitating, and he spent taking care of the family.
Faced with an emotional and financial burden, the community banded together to support the Gowins.
“The community really came together. They donated thousands and thousands of dollars … that was raised for my family during that time,” he said. “People I hadn’t heard from in a long time, complete strangers, people we knew really well. Everybody just came together for us.”
“We were so overwhelmed and so grateful,” he added. “If it hadn’t been for the kindness of strangers and the kindness of the community, we wouldn’t have made it through that time.”
Gowin said he and his wife felt there was no way they could possibly show their gratitude.
“We decided if we were even given the opportunity when the day came, when the world needed us, we would pay that all forward and pay back all the kindness we were shown — and that day came,” he said.
Since he began printing PPE, people have been donating money and supplies, including two additional 3D printers.
“I’m running four printers 24/7,” he said.
He currently has 300 orders for mask extenders, or ear-savers, and hundreds more for face shield protective visors.
Despite all the work, Gowin is enjoying all of it.
“I’m a big Marvel nerd,” he said. “I get to do some “Iron Man” work on the side and help people out, so I really enjoy it.”
Anybody interested in donating to the cause can contact Gowin at jason@dadpocalypse.com to find out what he needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.