The Morning Times reached out to the major candidates in each of the state and federal elections that will affect our readers heading into Tuesday’s election.
Democrat Tracy Mitrano will be taking on incumbent Republican Congressman Tom Reed in Tuesday’s race for the 23rd district in New York.
Below are the complete answers that Mitrano gave to the questions sent out by the Morning Times:
What are your top priorities if you are elected?
Reviving the economy of the district by making the Southern Tier attractive to investors for 21st century advanced manufacturing. That means increasing access to affordable health care so we have a healthy workforce; providing quality education from Pre-K through professional and graduate school, so our people are prepared for 21st century jobs, and infrastructure improvements, from road and bridge repairs to providing high-speed Internet service everywhere.
When it comes to COVID-19, how do you balance the public’s health and safety AND the health of businesses in our communities?
My first step would be to inform and educate people about the spread of the virus and how to contain it; to provide testing, and to make sure businesses comply with masks and social distancing so they can remain open while keeping people safe.
Do you support a partial fix when it comes to a new Stimulus package or should Congress work until they get a full bill passed?
Congressional action must be organized around need, helping first the people who are immediately affected by the virus as well as hospitals, staff and first responders.
My top priorities include making our schools safe; helping our municipalities —not least our law enforcement agencies — remain fully functional; addressing food and housing insecurity (1 in 4 children and 1 in 5 adults in this district are hungry); supporting the unemployed, using research to figure out those who really need it, and those for whom help is a disincentive to work, and absolutely for our small businesses.
I am not in favor of additional “relief” for commercial banks, big corporations and special interests, like the half-trillion-dollar windfalls in the first CARES Act.
There are a lot of Veterans in this district, what would you do to make sure the VA is funded and running properly, and what can Congress do to reduce the number of homeless veterans?
For starters, we need a veteran at the helm of the VA, instead of the private interest this administration put in charge. We need congressional hearings on what is needed, and the most efficient means to address PTSD, addiction, homelessness, lack of good medical care, etc.
One issue sure to come up is this percentage method of determining benefits. Veterans should have 100 percent coverage and not have their disabilities evaluated according to what percent of the damage was inflicted while in service.
Public-private partnerships already exist for some challenges, such as homelessness. There is a good program in Elmira that dedicates public housing for vets. I would work to help these programs grow and strengthen as the intermediary between the government and vets. Such partnership may also work in areas like broadband deployment, community services for low income communities, etc.
Social Security is an important issue for senior citizens, but also for people who are paying into the system now but may never get the benefits of it. What would you do to protect Social Security?
I would start by working to repeal the Tax Cut Act of 2017 and create a simple, reasonable, graduated tax with more tax brackets (not to exceed 45% at the highest levels) and reduce the most egregious loopholes to get corporations and the 1% to pay their fair share. I would fight to stop payrolls deduction programs that would undermine Social Security and Medicare.
Running in a deep Red district, you will need some Republicans to vote for you in order to beat Rep. Tom Reed. Why should Republicans cross the aisle to vote for you?
I would argue that this is not a deep Red district. It can be flipped, as it was in 2008 when it was even redder but voters elected Democrat Eric Massa (5 Republicans to 1 Democrat in 2008; now 3 to 1). Almost 1 in 4 voters here are unaffiliated, which is the main reason it flips.
But to answer the question, not every Republican is a stereotype, and neither is every Democrat. We are all Americans first, and most of us put country before party.
Second, every single one of us is a real person with a story to tell and a family and a community we care about. I have been listening to the needs of people across the political spectrum for more than 3 years, and my heart breaks when I hear how people have suffered from the lack of good and appropriate government.
The experience of farmers all over this district comes to mind immediately. We can and should be doing so much more for them and their families instead of watching them suffer and fail until they lose their farms and, tragically, some commit suicide.
I think of the parents in Chemung County, near the Tioga border, who lost their son to diabetes because he aged out of his parents’ health care policy when he turned 26 and could no longer afford insulin. The small business owners who pour their heart and sweat and soul into their business but have gone permanently out of business because they did not get COVID relief. The children who lost a year of schooling because although their schools gave them computers for remote classes, their homes don’t have internet service.
These, and many more, are the people I care dearly about, whose needs cross party lines. I want to go to Congress to get help for all of them, whether they vote for me or not.
