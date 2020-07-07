HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order on July 1 which mandated the wearing of face coverings in all public settings where social distancing is not possible.
After some questioning, the Pennsylvania Department of Education clarified on Monday that the rule applies to children and adults in a school setting.
“This Order applies to all individuals while in school entities, including public K-12 schools, brick and mortar and cyber charter schools, private and parochial schools,” a statement on the DOE website said.
The Order is effective immediately, and applies to anybody over two years old.
However, students with certain health conditions may be exempt from wearing a mask, according to the DOE.
Pennsylvania has seen an increase in the daily number of new cases in recent days, especially in the southwest part of the state.
“This mask-wearing order is essential to stopping the recent increase in COVID-19 cases we have seen in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said when he signed the Executive Order last week. “Those hot spots can be traced to situations where Pennsylvanians were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing — two practices that must be adhered to if we want to maintain the freedoms we have in place under our reopening.”
The new Executive Order was an expansion on the one signed in April, which required masks to be worn inside of businesses. It will be in effect until further direction is given, according to the DOE statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.