WAVERLY — Waverly trustees continue to discuss and forewarn residents of the possible elimination of the village’s tax assessor position in the near future.
The move would take place after the municipality’s current tax assessor steps down, which could be later this year.
The elimination of the tax assessor would also dissolve the village’s tax assessment board, and the municipality would adopt the Town of Barton’s tax and equalization rates. The village’s equalization is approximately 40 percent while Barton’s is about 85 percent.
Village officials have repeatedly stated that the resulting reassessment would not mean increased tax revenue for the municipality’s coffers. Rather, it would only make the assessments more current, meaning some residents’ taxes would go up and others would go down.
Generally speaking, that means that the tax rate for residents who have owned their homes for long periods of time would probably see their taxes go up, while commercial properties could see reduced rates, officials explained.
During the trustees meeting this week, however, resident Ron Keene cautioned officials to “look long and hard” at the proposal before making a decision.
Trustee Kevin Sweeney acknowledged the need for better “cohesion” between the tax assessments of the village and town, as he noted that he and his sister were each recently charged taxes for the same property.
Mayor Patrick Ayres explained the issue also comes down to two different assessors — the village’s and the town’s — coming up with two different assessments.
“We have our assessor ... and we have our valuations and equalization rate which is low,” he said. “And the town has a person who has come up with a valuation, and they have an equalization rate. So who’s to say whose valuation rate is right or wrong? Who’s to say which is better or worse? Now, the town’s is more current, so you would hope that the town’s is more accurate. I don’t know if it is, but I would hope that it is. But we haven’t done a reassessment since I honestly don’t know when.”
The proposal would save the municipality money by eliminating the assessor’s salary, the tax assessment grievance day and the board of reviews as well as lawsuits regarding taxes.
Ayres added that if the board ultimately decides to move forward with eliminating the position that it should be done within the next month or so.
“This is not being done in any way, shape or form to benefit any one individual or individuals, or category of property owners — business and residential versus commercial,” he stated. “This would be done separate and apart from all of those things. It would be done partly to streamline the process as well as do some of the advantages that have been outlined for us. And the fact that we’ve kept (our assessor and assessment) for so long has exacerbated the problem for a longer period of time.
Officials noted that they would reach out to Town of Barton officials to discuss the matter as well.
“We should definitely meet with the town on this,” Trustee Jerry Sinsabaugh said. “I would also like to see us take a workshop meeting and concentrate just on this issue — nothing else. Get the town assessor from the town to explain things. If we’re going to have a public meeting, you’re going to have to answer questions, and that would prepare us for a public hearing.”
