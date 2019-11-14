ELMIRA — Most of the Chemung County Legislature meeting Tuesday night was spent in a public hearing as local residents voiced support for and against Steele Memorial Library’s Drag Queen Story Time planned for Thursday.
Despite the legislature having no jurisdiction over the library system in Chemung County, the issue came to the legislature’s doorstep when Republican Legislator Joe Brennan posted a statement on Facebook urging residents to vote against the library’s annual budget. The budget passed despite his pleas with roughly 70 percent approval.
“I was not surprised (Joe) Brennan led this attack with unfounded and coarse views,” said Andy Patros, former president of the Steele Memorial Library Board of Trustees, during the public hearing.
Patros added that Brennan’s position is exactly why he is glad that he pushed for an independent library district where the public votes on the budget every year.
Joe Atkinson, a Horseheads resident, spoke in favor of Brennan’s stance.
“We can’t use taxpayer facilities to push one agenda over another, and we can’t use taxpayer paid facilities to take advantage of the naïveté of small children. There are biological facts, and programs like this blur the gender lines between those biological facts,” Atkinson said.
He went on to say that he voted in favor of the budget during early voting, but had he known of the program, he would have voted no.
In announcing Drag Queen Story Time, Amanda Farley of Steele Memorial Library issued a statement saying, “Drag Queen Story Time is just what it sounds like — drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores. Drag story time captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models. In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real.”
The Chemung County Conservative party issued a press release supporting Brennan.
“The Chemung County Conservative party firmly believes that story reading hour should not be promoting social agendas to impressionable young minds,” the press release said.
One speaker, whose name was inaudible, said that allowing representation for minority groups such as the LGBTQ community was inherently American, as the Constitution guarantees equal rights and protections for all.
Chemung County resident Jaime Walker personally thanked Brennan during his time to speak, adding he thought Brennan did a great job making the public aware of the situation.
“I think it is inappropriate. To have to explain to a child what a drag queen is is unimaginable. I grew up in the 80s and 90s and I could never imagine saying, ‘Hey dad, let’s go check out the drag show at the local library.’ Who says that? Who does that? It’s an attention thing,” Walker said.
After the public hearing portion of the meeting concluded after about 35 minutes, Legislative Chair David Manchester addressed the situation.
“If I just may help regarding representation for the library district, there are 15 representatives of the library district. The Chemung County legislature does not have any jurisdiction over the library itself. Your comments should probably be directed to the library district,” Manchester said.
Brennan has been critical of Manchester, who is also a Republican, in the press regarding his reaction to the Story Time controversy and said in a Facebook post that he wanted a non-binding resolution passed by the legislature calling for the program to be stopped.
Manchester has publicly stated that the legislature has no authority over the library and will not be taking the issue up.
Drag Queen Story Time will take place Thursday, November 14th at 6 p.m. at the Steele Memorial Library in Elmira.
